Just a week after signing their first round pick Luke Moroz, the Prince Albert Raiders announced the signing of second round pick Ryan Gower to a WHL Standard Player Agreement on Tuesday.

Gower, selected 32nd overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, hails from McCreary, Manitoba. He spent the 2021-22 season with the U15AAA Parkland Rangers. He put up 34 points (13G-21A) in 32 games with the team.

