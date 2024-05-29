Crop report for the period of May 14-20

Submitted

Producers made considerable progress with seeding after many regions experienced delays due to rainfall. Currently, 56 per cent of the 2024 crop is in the ground. This is up from 32 per cent seeded last week, but behind the five-year average of 76 per cent and the 10-year average of 74 per cent.

Producers in the southwest, northwest and southeast are most complete at 64 per cent, 63 per cent and 61 per cent respectfully. The east-central region is 54 per cent complete, followed by the northeast and west-central regions at 48 per cent and 47 per cent.

Rainfall occurred in much of the province at varying amounts over the past week. The highest reported rainfall was in the Mossbank area at 58 mm, followed by the Meadow Lake and Choiceland areas at 52 mm and 51 mm. Although the rain has helped replenish topsoil moisture levels and improve growing conditions, many producers are hopeful for a pause in rainfall to allow seeding progress to continue.

Topsoil moisture conditions continue to improve across much of the province with the recent rainfall. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at six per cent surplus, 89 per cent adequate and five per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at three per cent surplus, 85 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short and one per cent very short. Similarly, pasture topsoil moisture is rated at three per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Early seeded crops are beginning to emerge throughout the province with good emergence reported overall. Crop development is in the normally expected range for this time of year but seeding delays due to rainfall and cooler temperatures have slowed development in some regions of the province.

Producers are continuing to monitor pasture conditions while moving cattle. Currently, pasture conditions are rated as 12 per cent excellent, 55 per cent good, 26 per cent fair, six per cent poor and one per cent very poor across the province.

As crop emergence continues, producers are diligent in monitoring for any damage to their crops. Most of the crop damage this week was due to frost, minor flooding, wind and hail.

Although not widespread, some producers have reported crop damage due to cutworms, wireworms and flea beetles.

As the weather allows, producers will be busy continuing with seeding operations, herbicide applications, moving cattle to pasture and brandings. Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Toll Free: 1-866-457-2377.

Northeast Saskatchewan

Seeding was delayed throughout most of the region over the past week due to rainfall. Currently, the region has 48 per cent of the crop seeded. This is up 22 per cent from last week’s reported progress. However, producers are still behind the five-year average for the region of 69 per cent.

Rainfall was widespread throughout the region with the highest recorded amounts in the Choiceland area at 51 mm followed by the Nipawin area at 48 mm. The Melfort and Prince Albert areas both reported 40 mm of rainfall over the past week. At the time of reporting, producers indicated that two per cent of their area within region did not get seeded this spring due to excess moisture and one per cent is flooded and unlikely to produce a crop.

With the continued rainfall over the past few weeks, topsoil moisture conditions have continued to show improvements over previous reports. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is estimated at 16 per cent surplus and 84 per cent adequate. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at three per cent surplus, 95 per cent adequate and two per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 94 per cent adequate and three per cent short.

Producers rate current pasture conditions as 17 per cent excellent, 57 per cent good, 25 per cent fair and one per cent poor.

The region is reporting fall and spring cereals are 83 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively, at normal stages of development for this time of year. Fourteen per cent of fall cereals are behind the normal stages of development for this time of year and spring cereals are falling 29 per cent behind. Seventy-eight per cent of oilseeds are reported as being at normal stages of development while 22 per cent falling behind. Pulse crops are at 67 per cent normal stages of development with 32 per cent falling behind the expected development stage for this time of the year.

Producers have reported some crop damage from excess moisture, frost and hail. They continue to report that some winter wheat will need to be re-seeded to a spring crop due to winter kill from lack of snow cover.

When weather allows, producers will be back in their fields continuing seeding operations, herbicide applications, and moving cattle out to pasture.

Northwest Saskatchewan

Rainfall throughout most of the region caused seeding delays over the past week. Currently, the region is reporting 63 per cent seeding completion. This is an increase of 30 per cent from last week’s reported progress, still behind the five-year average of 82 per cent for the region.

Rainfall was reported throughout much of the region with the highest rainfall recorded in the Meadow Lake area at 52 mm. The Prince Albert area received 36 mm and both the North Battleford and Barthel areas received 29 mm. Producers indicated at the time of reporting that one per cent of their area within region did not get seeded this spring due to excess moisture.

With the recent rainfall, topsoil moisture conditions have shown significant improvements over previous reports. Cropland topsoil moisture is reported at five per cent surplus, 91 per cent adequate and four per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is estimated to be 92 per cent adequate, seven per cent short and one per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 90 per cent adequate and ten per cent short.

Current pasture conditions within the region are rated as nine per cent excellent, 59 per cent good, 31 per cent fair and two per cent poor.

The region is reporting that 100 per cent of fall cereals are at normal stages of development for this time of year. Seventy-six per cent of spring cereals at normal stages of development, with 16 per cent falling behind the normal stages of development. Oilseeds are reported at 75 per cent at normal stages of development with 21 per cent falling behind. Pulse crops are at 87 per cent normal stages of development with nine per cent falling behind the expected development stage for this time of the year.

Producers within the region report some minor flooding, frost and wind damage. No other crop damage was reported for the week.

Over the next couple weeks, producers will be busy continuing with their seeding operations and herbicide applications. Producers with cattle indicated that they will be moving them to summer pastures in the coming weeks.