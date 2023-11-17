Crime Reduction team seizes guns and drugs while searching West Hill residence

Members of the Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) seized 380 grams of methamphetamine, 153 grams of cocaine, weapons, ammunition, and body armor after searching a residence in the West Hill area.

Officers conducted the search after arresting a 34-year-old man at a business in the West Hill area.

In addition to the drugs and body armor, police also found and seized a loaded .45 handgun, one modified .22 rifle with ammunition, a .308 rifle with ammunition.

Jean Pascal Deraspre, 34, faces multiple charges including possession and methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and several firearms offences. He made his first court appearance on Thursday.