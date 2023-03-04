Course offerings available for next school year through Sask DLC

Course options for students are now available at the new Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask DLC) website as students and career counsellors begin planning class schedules for the 2023-24 school year.

The province made the announcement on March 1. Sask DLC will offer more than 180 online courses for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, including more than 120 high school courses with unique electives such as Animation, Astronomy, Paleontology, IT Fundamentals, Equine Studies, and Interior Design and Decorating, among others.

Sask DLC will use the Moodle platform and has ready to use educational resources for students and teachers including instructional videos and lesson plans. The course catalogue can be found at www.saskDLC.ca.

“The wide array of courses on offer will provide students with new opportunities for learning, which they may not have had previously,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“Through this enhanced learning experience, all students will have greater flexibility and choice in gaining the knowledge and skills necessary for their future careers, regardless of where they live in Saskatchewan.”

Students who need assistance with individual planning, whether that be course questions or access to local supports, are encouraged to reach out to the Sask DLC, who will work directly with the student’s local school division to meet their needs.

In addition to the Sask DLC, separate school divisions, the Conseil des écoles fransaskoises and independent schools may offer online learning to Kindergarten to Grade 12 students through an application process. The Ministry of Education will work with applicants to ensure they meet a quality assurance framework to provide a consistent and high-quality learning experience for students. Successful applicants will be notified in April by the Ministry of Education.

The Sask DLC will begin staffing positions in March in the main office in Kenaston and nine additional regional campuses in the communities of Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

Further information about online learning in Saskatchewan will be updated at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/prek-12-education-early-learning-and-schools/online-learning as it becomes available.