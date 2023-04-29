Construction of new Elder’s Lodges set to begin in May

The Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc. (PACHSI) has teamed up with the federal, provincial and municipal governments to provide vulnerable elders with secure, affordable housing in Prince Albert.

Prince Albert MLAs Alana Ross and Joe Hargrave, City of Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne, PACHSI General Manager Linda Boyer along with various PACHSI staff officially celebrated the beginning of construction for two new Elder’s Lodges during a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

Boyer said through the PACHSI application process, they identified a need for more affordable and accessible senior housing in Prince Albert.

“Because of the funding we receive, we’re able to keep the rents very low for Indigenous elders who, through staying home and raising family or for whatever reason, have a low amount of CPP,” explained Boyer. “It’s very hard to live on your old age security without the CPP and other funding.”

The project was made possible by a $3.1 million investment by the governments of Canada, Saskatchewan and Prince Albert, and includes two one-story buildings on Seventh Street East and 20th Street East that will house both singles and couples.

One building will consist of a six-plex with three two-bedrooms and three one-bedroom apartments, and the second building will consist of a five-plex with two two-bedroom and three one-bedroom apartments, for a total of 11 new homes.

Each building also contains a fully accessible suite for wheelchair users.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project that allows people to live independently in their community,” said Ross. “Our government will continue to work with partners to meet our commitment to improve housing affordability and better support people and families in greatest housing need.”

According to the province, elders living in the units will be supported by PACHSI housing coordinators and housing support workers and will be connected to NCC Family Services, Métis locals and the health region.

The lodges will also provide opportunities for the elders to socialize, get assistance with home keeping and access meals on wheels.

Construction will start in May and is expected to be finished by the spring of 2024, said Boyer.