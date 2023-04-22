Community in shock after stabbing at La Loche high school leaves 2 injured

Two people have been hospitalized following a double stabbing at a school in La Loche, Sask. on Thursday.

According to La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois, a Dene High School student came to the school armed with a knife and injured a boy and a staff member during recess.

Jolibois said the educational assistant was stabbed when they stepped in to help the student who was being attacked, but managed to stop the situation from escalating.

“We’re thankful that there were no fatalities,” said Jolibois, adding that the two victims were sent to hospital in Saskatoon.

She confirmed that the attacker was arrested without incident and was in RCMP custody.

“I think the community is in shock,” Jolibois told the Herald. “For many, the incident yesterday re-traumatized [them]. Their thoughts and memories went back to 2016 in the school shooting.”

The school was closed on Friday and mental health supports are being made available for students and staff. Staff will return to work Monday morning, according to a post on the school Facebook page. Grade 10-12 students will return Monday afternoon only, while Grades 7-9 will return Tuesday afternoon only. All students will be back in school Wednesday and Thursday.

In response to the incident, Minister Don McMorris and Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre visited La Loche on Friday to meet with Dene High School staff, provide support, and discuss community safety, said Jolibois.

“It was made clear the need for more resources, federal and provincial resources, after today’s discussion,” said Jolibois. “The village will continue to advocate for safety for the students, teachers, and for the community.”

In January of 2016, a shooting spree that ended at the La Loche high school left four people dead and seven others injured. The 17-year-old gunman was charged as an adult and sentenced to life in prison.