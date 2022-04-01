Collision on 22nd Street and 6th Avenue leads to arrest

A 19 year old woman has been taken into custody following a vehicle collision around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The driver of the vehicle failed to comply with a routine traffic stop near the intersection of 22nd Street and 6th Avenue East. Officers deactivated their emergency equipment, but the driver continued through the intersection and collided with another vehicle.

The driver and the lone occupant of the second vehicle were assessed and treated at the scene by Parkland Ambulance.

The woman was arrested and charges are pending.

RCMP collision reconstructionists are assisting with the investigation, the public is asked to avoid the area for the remainder of the morning.

More details will be released as they become available.