College of Dentistry puts out call for patients in Prince Albert

The University of Saskatchewan College of Dentistry has put out the call for patients willing to participate in their Dental Therapy Training Program.

In the fall of 2023, USask introduced the Bachelor of Science Dental Therapy Program at the Prince Albert campus on Central Avenue. On Wednesday, the college announced that local residents can now book appointments to receive basic dental care at a reduced cost.

“This is a win/win for the students and the public,” Dental Therapy Program director Dr. Gerry Uswak said in a press release. “People can receive the dental work they need at a reduced cost, while our students gain invaluable hands-on experience to become the next generation of skilled Dental Therapists.”

All services will be provided by Dental Therapy students under the close supervision of licensed Dental Therapists. Patients can book appointments for dental procedures such as exams, x-rays, fillings, and extractions. The students will not do dentures, root canals, implants, or crowns.

Uswak said there is no cap on the number of patients who can participate. He said the program’s fees are roughly 40 per cent lower than the provincial fee guide. Children pay a flat fee of $25 per appointment.

Residents can schedule a screening appointment by calling 306-765-3900.