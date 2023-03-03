City of Prince Albert looks to fill new Tourism Coordinator position

The Director of Planning and Development Craig Guidinger will be providing City Council with the job posting for the new position of Tourism Coordinator at Monday’s upcoming meeting, to be filled once a suitable candidate is found.

The core purpose of the position is to market the Prince Albert area, build advertising and tourism programs, enhance visitor centre operations and manage employees, contractors and venues related to those programs. In addition to being responsible for the management of the Tourism Centre, the report states that the position also adds significant value to the City.

With it being proposed as an “Out of Scope” management position, the City’s Union has been consulted and have agreed for the position to be posted, according to a report by Guidinger.

His report states that there are already a “whole host” of events and programs that can be advertised and promoted through the hiring of someone to the position of Tourism Coordinator. Guidinger noted partnerships with organizations like the Historical Society grow the tourism industry, a benefit that will be realized through having such a resource.

The idea has already been discussed with the Historical Society, who have stated they are in favor of working further with the City, Guidinger added.

In 2020, the City of Prince Albert and the Prince Albert Regional Economic Development Alliance (PAREDA) signed an agreement for PAREDA to take over the operation and management of the Tourism Centre and related facilities for the promotion of tourism in the City, as well as the surrounding area, from July 10, 2020 to July 9, 2025.

However, Council approved a motion in Dec. 2020 that the proposed PAREDA model includes the hiring of the City’s own Tourism Coordinator.

As part of the agreement, the City provides an annual $140,000 grant to PAREDA for this purpose. Per the report, these monies will not only fund the new Tourism Coordinator position, but will also provide funds for operational costs, summer students, and other specific projects as approved by Council.

With Council’s approval, Guidinger will work with the Director of Corporate Services to continue to promote the posting through social media and employment outlets. The City is looking to fill the position as soon as they are able to ensure a positive 2023 tourism season, according to the report.