City of Prince Albert cracks down on safety at school zones

With school in full swing, motorists will notice that the City of Prince Albert Bylaw service will be more visible this year.

According to a media release from the City, Bylaw Officers have been visiting school zones recently to help educate and enforce traffic rules and help keep the children safe.

Bylaw Officers and Parking inspectors are monitoring school zones for illegally parked vehicles. They will be directing people to move out of those zones, and tickets will be issued if they don’t move their vehicles. If there is nobody in the vehicle, it will be ticketed immediately.

“There are many marked zones and areas, and we want everyone to obey all signage and directions in these areas. We realize it can get very congested before and after school, so please watch for signs intended to help provide safety for the children,” said Craig Guidinger, City of Prince Albert’s Director of Planning and Development.

The City has listed a few critical signs to watch for in school zones, including: