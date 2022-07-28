Christopher Lake officially opens recreation project

Residents in Christopher Lake have some new amenities to show off following the grand opening of their latest recreation project on July 20.

Construction of the Village of Christopher Lake’s Park Enhancements project began in September of 2021.Work included building a log gazebo, which is now new gathering structure for seniors and is located near seniors housing in the village. Christopher Lake mayor Chris McShannock said the new amenities will help strengthen the community.

“Thanks to investments from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan, along with the dedication of the community and its fundraising efforts, we now have more recreation opportunities for seniors, adults and children in the Christopher Lake area,” McShannock said in a media release. “These facilities will be gathering places to build lasting memories for all who use them and help strengthen the heart of the community in the area.”

The project also included a warmup shack and covered outdoor arena to be used for hockey, skating, and other activities in the winter. The floor of the outdoor arena is paved, allowing it to be used for roller blading, skateboarding, pickle ball and other recreation in the summer. The project is mostly completed, with some finishing touches scheduled for this fall.

Under the investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the Government of Canada contributed up to $98,680 toward the project and the Government of Saskatchewan contributed up to $82,225. The remainder of the project was funded by the Village of Christopher Lake and thanks to the community fund raiser efforts.

“The Government of Saskatchewan was proud to invest more than $82,000 toward this important recreation initiative. This project will provide Christopher Lake area residents and visitors alike a place for children to play and families to gather and build an even a better sense of community in this part of central Saskatchewan,” said Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross, who attended the event on behalf of Government Relations Minister Don McMorris.