Chamber welcomes 3 new directors to board

The Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new directors to its board during their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday. The trio were sworn into their positions by Chief of Police Johnathan Bergen.

On June 1, Dale Richardson of Paper Excellence, Kamal Singh of Ricky’s Family Restaurant, and Brooke Wozniak of Heart and Home Property Specialists were voted in by Chamber membership. Their positions within the Chamber became effective on September 15.

“The new board with its diverse members is a great presentation of the business community in Prince Albert,” said Chamber CEO Patty Hughes back in June when the three directors were newly elected.

Singh said he’s happy to be helping the community in which he has grown in and received so much love from.

“When they chose me, it was a very exciting moment. This way I can do something for the community as a member of the service industry,” said Singh. “I know what I’m dealing with, and I know what other businesses are dealing with in service too.”

Richardson declined an interview with the Daily Herald but said that he is “excited to be working alongside a very talented board” and is looking forward to supporting Hughes and the work of the Chamber.

The Chamber also reviewed their year-end financial statements during the meeting. The Chamber saw an excess of $25,600 in revenue over expenses for 2022, $8,287 less than last year. While this year’s revenue was $22,000 more than in 2021, expenses such as advertising, meetings and travel were less last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial statements also revealed that the cost of operating activities came out to around $50,202 and cash flow used by investing activities was around $2,600. The Chamber’s cash amount for their end of year on May 31 was an estimated $180,658, $25,317 less than in 2021.