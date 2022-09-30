Catholic Division sees steady enrolment numbers for new school year

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division’s enrolment numbers have remained steady despite challenges caused by COVID-19.

Education director Lorel Trumier gave a preliminary update at the board’s regular meeting on Monday ahead of the Sept. 30 enrolment deadline. Those numbers show 2,961 students attending a PA Catholic school, which is one less than the 2021 total of 2,962.

Trumier described the numbers as steady.

“We are very pleased about that we are seeing some of our children returning,” she said. “There were some families that were reluctant to return, and we are starting to see that resume again and the conversations are occurring. We are very pleased with the way things have started in the school division this year.”

There are 174 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten courses across the division, and 176 in kindergarten.

The total English enrolment is 1,905, while the total French enrolment is 899. Both of these numbers are similar to last school year.

St. Anne School had 563 students with 268 English students and 295 French. Ecole St. Mary High School1 had 1,002 total students with 709 students registered in English and 293 registered in French. St. Michael School which is split between English and Michif had 170 students registered in English and 19 students registered in Michif.

St. John School had 295 students registered, St. Francis School had 283 students registered, St. Catherine School has 161 students registered and Holy Cross has 311 registered.

Enrolment on Sept. 30, 2021 in the Catholic Division was 2,962 in 2020 it was 3,022 and in 2019 it was 3,247.

“September 30 would be the official date so we keep it unofficial until that point. It’s an early update of enrolment is what I would call it,” Trumier said.