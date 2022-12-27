Catholic Division sees over $50,00 funding increase in mid-year adjustment

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division will see an increase in funding from the Ministry of Education for the new school year.

The Ministry made the announcement after receiving and analyzing the school division’s final enrolment numbers. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Greg McEwen said the increase will mean more than $50,000 in additional funding for the division.

Director of education Lorel Trumier said that’s welcome news for Prince Albert Catholic Schools.

“It signals two things, one that our enrolment is up and two that we pretty accurately projected what our student population would look like,” she said. “That’s exciting because we have many new Ukrainian students who have joined our school division as we have progressed through the year so we are looking forward to the process again here as the budget is being prepared for the 2023-2024 school year.”

The overall funding received by the Catholic Division from the Ministry has increased by $50,952 to $29,663,284 from the preliminary amount based on enrolment projections.

The beginning of the next budget process made Trumier poetic about the way the school year flows.

“It feels like we just started this school year but we are already preparing for the next one,” she said.