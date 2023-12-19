Carlton congratulated by Sask Rivers board for hosting 5A Volleyball Provincials

Carlton Comprehensive High School was home to SHSAA 5A Provincial Boys Volleyball in November.

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has received plaudits from the SHSAA for the hosting job done by Carlton.

Director of education Neil Finch said that the division received many compliments on the job done by the school as host. The staff at Carlton went above and beyond to host a world class event in their facility.

“The things that were highlighted and stuck were the sheer amount of staff that were there volunteering,” Finch said.

“It wasn’t just the volleyball coach and a few parents that maybe are staff members. There was a lot of Carlton staff that were there volunteering over the weekend to make it a success … and then another comment that comes to you basically anytime that people from out of our community visit our facilities is how well maintained our facilities are and how great of a venue in this situation,”

Carlton’s CPAC Gym hosted the boys tournament this year, while St. Mary hosted the girls. Finch saluted the work done by superintendent of facilties Mike Hurd and his staff.

“His team just does incredible work to make sure our buildings are top -notch,” Finch said.

Jeff Kitts, Assistant Executive Director of the SHSAA sent a letter to Bruce Friesen of Carlton congratulating the school on a successful event. The letter was shared with the board and filed under correspondence.

In the letter Kitts said that “Each team that attended was provided with a great opportunity to experience a celebration of high school sport due to you and your committee ensuring that every detail was looked after.”

The division congratulated everyone at Carlton who worked to make this event a success.

