Car Show event raises awareness of Terry Fox Run ahead of event

Ahead of the Terry Fox Run in Prince Albert on Sunday, the parking lot at Aurora Chiropractic, Massage and Health Centre was a busy place in support of the event.

On Saturday there was a Car Show Fundraiser barbecue and bake sale for the Prince Albert run

Kara Gray owner of Aurora Chiropractic explained that she does these frequently but this was one was for a cause close to her heart.

“I’m doing this one specifically because of the Terry Fox Foundation, it’s a charity that I believe in. And because Chelsea Mitchell is absolutely amazing,” Gray said.

One Bake Table was run by Mitchell, a cancer survivor, Terry Fox Run participant, supporter and former Terry Fox Award winner.

Gray explained that she wanted to help as much as she could ahead of the run and this was her way of contributing.

She explained that both she and her husband are car lovers and they had their race car on display which won the SIR Iron Man Classic last weekend. There were also several cars on display for people to enjoy.

The date was chosen specifically for the Terry Fox Run according to Gray.

“And that’s why we’re doing it today because the run is tomorrow. We’re hoping to bring in a little bit more money and awareness, get more people to come out for the run,” Gray said.

She has put on several of these events to support a cause.

“Prince Albert is home for me. I’ll do anything for my community,”

Gray explained that they like to attach the car show and barbecue to a cause. This was the first for the Terry Fox Run, in May they had one for the MS Society, other projects the events have supported include the Canine Action Project and the Ecole Arthur Pechey School Cooking Club.

“We are actually currently collecting the extra veggies people have in their garden for the Arthur Pechey cooking program,” she explained.

She explained that everyone pitches in for the events.

“I mean the people who work with me here, they’re not my staff, they’re my coworkers, and holy crow are they pretty cool. They all contributed with baking and helping me out,” Gray said

There was also a table with information about the Terry Fox Run with longtime organizer Vern Hodgins. The Terry Fox Run is on Sunday starting at the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse.