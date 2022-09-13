Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer bringing Christmas cheer to the Rawlinson

Canadian Country Music Association Hall of Famer Terri Clark will bring the sounds of the season to the E.A. Rawlinson Centre when she stops in Prince Albert on Nov. 25.

Clark’s ‘It’s Christmas … Cheers!’ tour will make 10 stops in Saskatchewan and Alberta between Nov. 24 and Dec. 7. E.A. Rawlinson Centre marketing and events coordinator Cara Stelmaschuk said it’s exciting to fill another date on their booking calendar with a quality Canadian performer.

“She’s so well-respected, and so well-known, and so incredibly talented that it goes without saying that it’s going to be really, really good show,” Stelmaschuk said. “It will be a little bit of Christmas, but it won’t be all Christmas.”

Clark has played Prince Albert once before, but this will be her first Christmas tour in the area. The show promises plenty of holiday favourites, but Clark promises to mix in a few familiar country hits too.

“Christmas has always been my favourite time of year,” Clark said in a media release. “I released my first Christmas album in 2020, so this year is the first opportunity that I’ve had since then to play some of these holiday favourites live. I’m very excited to bring some Christmas ‘Cheers’ and a few familiar hits to select markets.”

Stelmaschuk said they worked hard to get Clark booked for the E.A. Rawlinson once they heard she was touring.

“We were like, ‘heck yes, of course we want Terri Clark to come here for this Christmas show’,” Stelmaschuk said. “Our schedule had an open slot for it (and) at this point, it’s the only holiday themed show we have coming and so it was just definitely a no brainer to book Terri Clark.”

Clark might not be the only big-name announcement the Rawlinson makes in the coming months. Stelmaschuk said they’re working to get a for more major musical acts to add Prince Albert to their list of tour stops, but they won’t know if they’re successful any time soon.

“It’s just a question of getting those contracts firmed up and then working with their marketing people,” she said. “Usually these acts, especially when they’re bigger, it’s the whole tour that’s being announced.

“There’s a couple that are in the works that I know our GM is still in contact with the booking agent, so they’ll be more coming. People will just make sure they stay tuned and then they’ll always know what’s going on at the Rawlinson Centre.

Tickets for Terri Clark’s ‘It’s Christmas … Cheers!’ go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 16at 10 a.m. The Rawlinson also has a venue/radio code that will be available Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. With the code TCXMAS, patrons can beat the box office and book online or in person.

Tickets purchased prior to Oct. 1 will not have the PST applied.

This show is part of the three-show Canadian Tire Series. When bundled with illusionist Darcy Oake and Vinyl Tap presents Randy Bachman’s Greatest Stories Ever Told, patrons save 20%.