Canada Post issues delivery alerts for northwest and northeast due to unsafe travel conditions

Canada Post issued a red delivery service alert for Northwest Saskatchewan and a yellow delivery service alert for Northeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning, as poor weather throughout areas of the province created unsafe travel conditions.

According to a Canada Post media release, a red service alert means they are suspending delivery for the day. This means they are not sending delivery agents out or recalling them. A yellow service alert means they will do their best to deliver, but there may be delays.

An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” the media release said.

Thursday’s service alerts will be posted to Canada Post’s delivery service alerts webpage, which lists all active and archived alerts and updates.

“We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes,” read the release.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).