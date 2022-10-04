Bombers take lead in Sherwood Division

It was a busy week for teams in the SJHL’s Sherwood Division with clubs wrapping up the SJHL Showcase and returning to regular action.

The Flin Flon Bombers have run to first place in the division, with the Melfort Mustangs close behind.

As of Oct. 3 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 3-3-2-0 with eight points, the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 3-3-1-0 with seven points and the Hawks are in fourth with a record of 3-4-1-0 and seven points.

The Hawks closed their busy week with a 4-3 loss to the Flin Flon Bombers on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Flin Flon. Nipawin led 2-0 after the first period and the Bombers led 3-2 after the second period.

Maguire Ratzlaff, Jake Smith and Bryden Keinsman scored for the Hawks. Alexi Sylvestre had a pair of goals for the Bomber, while Reece Richmond and Cole Dupperault added the other Flin Flon goals.

Reid Lalonde made 35 saves for Nipawin; Harmon Laser-Hume made 25 saves for the Bombers.

Nipawin opened their weekend with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Notre Dame Hounds in Nipawin on Friday, Sept. 30. Jaryd Sych scored 30 seconds into overtime for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Carson Dobson had a pair of goals for Nipawin and Alex Ochitwa added the other Hawks goal.

Luke Helgeson, Antoine St. Onge and Will Dawson scored for Notre Dame in regulation.

Nolan McDowell made 27 saves for Nipawin; Ashton Billesberger made 25 saves for Notre Dame.

Nipawin closed their SJHL Showcase in Warman with a 3-1 win over the Estevan Bruins on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second.

Dobson, Ratzlaff and Reese Malkewich scored for the Hawks. Cody Davis responded for the Bruins.

McDowell made 30 saves for the Hawks; Cam Hrdlicka made 36 saves for the Bruins.

Nipawin was in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Thursday, Oct. 6, result from Wednesday’s game were not available by press time.

The Mustangs closed their week with a 6-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Melfort on Saturday, Oct. 1. Melfort led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Riley Ashe and Leyton Holoeien each had a pair of goals for Melfort; Brett Ward and Hayden Tuba added the other Mustangs’ goals. Mathieu Fehr responded for Notre Dame.

James Venne made 18 saves for the Mustangs; Ashton Billesberger made 31 saves for the Hounds.

Melfort opened their two game homestand with a 5-4 loss to the Battlefords North Stars on Friday, Sept. 30. Kian Bell scored the winner for the Battlefords 27 seconds into overtime.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the North Stars led 3-2 after the second period.

Logan Cox, Dawson Leroux, Kevin Minnoch and Zac Somers scored for Melfort in regulation.

Bell,Jackson Allan, Easton Rask and Jake Southgate scored for the North Stars in regulation.

Joel Favreau made 30 saves for Melfort; Justen Maric made 29 saves for the North Stars.

Melfort closed their SJHL Showcase in Warman with a 2-0 loss to the North Stars on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Josh Kotai stopped all 26 shots he faced to record the shutout for Battlefords.

The North Stars led 1-0 after the first and second periods.

Wilson Steele and Steven Kesserling scored the North Stars’ goals. Favreau made 25 saves for the Mustangs.

Melfort’s second game at the Showcase was a 4-0 win over the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Favreau stopped all 29 shots he faced to record the shutout for Melfort.

Leroux, Leith Olafson, Daniel Ganert and Aidyn Hutchison scored for the Mustangs. Tucker Inabit made 34 saves for Notre Dame.

The Mustangs were in Melville to play the Millionaires on Tuesday, Oct. 4, results were not available by press time.

La Ronge closed their week with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Humboldt Broncos in La Ronge on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tim Kim scored 1:50 into the extra frame to get the win for Humboldt.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Ice Wolves led 3-2 after the second period.

Ryan Silzer, Ethan Strik, Walker Jerome and Flynn Maxcy scored for La Ronge in regulation.

Maddux Amaral, Carsten Kayter, Xavier Roy and Alec Saretsky scored for Humboldt.

Dawson Smith made 49 saves for La Ronge; Benjamin Motew made 32 saves for the Broncos.

The Ice Wolves opened their two game homestand with a 2-0 loss to the Broncos on Friday, Sept. 30. The game was scoreless after the first period and Humboldt led 1-0 after the second period.

Tristan Boileau stopped all 37 shots he faced to record the shutout for Humboldt.

Kim and Daylan Weigel scored the Humboldt goals. Smith made 42 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Ice Wolves closed out the Showcase in Warman with a 10-3 loss to the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 27. Humboldt led 2-1 after the first and 5-2 after the second period.

Hunter Burgeson, Thomas Wright and Jerome scored for the Ice Wolves. Ethan Zielke and Ben Kotylak each had a hat trick for the Broncos; Amaral had a pair of goals for the Broncos and Lucas Ceccarelli and Chase Lacombe added the other Humboldt goals.

Topher Chirico made 31 saves for the Ice Wolves in just over 50 minutes of action before he was relieved by Smith who made six saves. Motew made 21 saves for Humbodt.

The Ice Wolves were in Battleford to face the North Stars on Tuesday, Oct. 4, results were not available by press time.

The Ice Wolves play the Mustangs in Melfort on Friday, Oct. 7. The Estevan Bruins are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Hawks play the Bruins in Estevan on Friday. Oct. 7.

