New penalties targeting stunting and street racing start Monday

SGI is focusing on speed for October’s Traffic Safety Spotlight to encourage drivers to make good decisions behind the wheel before weather conditions become unfavourable and streets start to get slick.

The announcement comes after tough new penalties came into effect on Oct. 1 aimed at deterring stunting and street racing.

“Reckless and unsafe driving behaviours like street racing and stunting are a growing concern,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan. “These risky choices can have serious and often life-threatening consequences, and the penalties need to appropriately address them.”

Tickets for both street racing and stunting offences will now cost $580, with escalating fines for repeat offences for street racing within a one-year period. All offences also include four demerit points.

Street racing already came with an immediate 30-day vehicle impoundment, and the registered owner of the impounded vehicle is required to pay the towing and impoundment costs.

The future second phase of the legislation change will implement both 30-day vehicle impoundments and immediate seven-day licence suspensions for stunting, racing, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h or by more than double the posted limit.

According to a media release from SGI, excessive speed is one the leading factors in traffic-related deaths and injuries on Saskatchewan’s roads. In 2021, there were 1,263 collisions in which speed was one of the contributing factors, resulting in 554 injuries and 20 deaths.

“Excessive speed puts everyone on the road in danger; you, other drivers and pedestrians,” said JP Cullen, Chief Operating Officer of SGI Auto Fund. “The faster you travel, the more serious the consequences are when you crash. Positive choices, like slowing down, help keep you, and others safe.”

The definitions for stunting and street racing have been updated in The Traffic Safety Act to address the following behaviours:

• Racing side by side with another vehicle while disobeying the speed limit

• Chasing another vehicle

• Speeding in and out of lanes to unsafely pass vehicles

• Driving at a speed that is a marked departure from the speed limit.

• Attempting to lift some or all tires from the roadway (including driving a motorcycle on one wheel)

• Attempting to spin a vehicle to cause it to spin or circle

• Driving a vehicle while not sitting in the driver’s seat

• Driving in the oncoming lane longer than is needed to pass

• Driving a vehicle in a way that prevents another vehicle from passing

• Stopping or slowing down to interfere with the movement of another vehicle

All ticket costs include a base fine plus a Victims of Crime surcharge.

“Since speeding affects your control and reaction time, you’re more likely to get in a collision at higher speeds,” says SGI.

Police across the province will be on the lookout for drivers engaging in excessive speeding offences including exceeding the limit by more than 35 km/hr; exceeding the limit by more than 50 km/h; exceeding the limit in a school zone; exceeding 60 km/h while passing highway workers; and exceeding 60 km/h when passing an emergency vehicle or tow truck at the roadside with lights flashing.

SGI is reminding drivers that along with obeying speed limits, “always be sure to drive sober, buckle up, and keep your attention on the road.”