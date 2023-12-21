Blackhawks hold off Cougers, Willow Cree and Shellbrook win big in Twin Rivers Hockey League action

The Birch Hills Blackhawks jumped out to an early lead, and held off a furious third period charge in a 6-4 win over the Clavet Cougars on Saturday.

Parker Foffonoff led the way for the Blackhawks with a goal and two assists, while Kody Kushniruk made 32 saves to earn the victory. Layne Schroeder led the way with three points for Clavet, and Braedyn Lysak stopped 23 shots in a losing cause.

The Cougars struck first with five minutes left in the first period when Mark Schnieder notched his second of the year, but it was almost all Blackhawks after that. Birch Hills scored twice in the last two-and-a-half minutes of the first period to take a 2-1 lead into the break, then scored three times in a span of just over three minutes midway through the second.

Clavet rallied for three third period goals, including two in the last two minutes, but Birch Hills held on for the 6-4 win.

The victory puts Birch Hills in first place in the Twin Rivers Hockey League East Division with a 6-2-1 record. Allan is in second with a 6-1-0 record, while Clavet sits third a 5-5-0.

In other Twin Rivers Hockey League action, the league leading Willow Cree Chiefs dominated from start to finish, scoring three goals in the first, two in the second, and four in the third on route to a 9-3 win over the Hanley Huskies.

The Chief lead the West Division with a 10-2-0 record, with Dalmeny and Rosthern tied for second in the division at 6-3-0.

The Shellbrook Elks poured on the offence in their only game of the weekend, durbbing the Waldheim Warriors 10-5 in Shellbrook.

The two teams were tied at three after the first period before the Elks broke the game open with four second period goals.

Cole Dupperreault and Nathaniel Martin led the way for Shellbrook with two goals each, while Braidon Turner added three assists. Todd Bazley stopped 33 shots to earn the win.

Results from Sunday’s game between the Allan Flames and Hanley Huskies were not available by press time.