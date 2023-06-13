Bike Rodeo gives safety tips ahead of summer riding season

The Prince Albert Police Service and the City of Prince Albert partnered on an outdoor bike rodeo in the Art Hauser Centre parking lot Saturday afternoon.

The event included information about preventing bike theft and safety tips to help young bike riders prevent injuries. Other event partners like Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department talked about the importance of bike safety.

“We know that we have a lot of young riders in our community, and this is an opportunity to talk about a little bit of bike safety, talk about riding technique, (and) take a look at their bikes to make sure that they’re maintained properly,” Cst. Derek Simonson of the Community Policing Unit said.

“We just want to make sure that all of our young riders in the city have a safe start to the riding season.”

Early in the day there has already been around 20 people through the rally, according to Simonson. He said it starts a busy summer for the Community Policing Unit as they continue their community outreach.

“Throughout the summer we have a bike rodeo that we do and of course participate in the Street fair. There will be a huge cultural event attached to that. It’s going to be great,” Simonson said.

Other events that they take part in include Canada Day and other festivals. This was the second year the bike rodeo was held at the Art Hauser Centre.

At the Parkland Ambulance display, paramedics taught about properly fitting a bicycle helmet, and the Fire Department offered tours of a fire engine. Simonson said the safety aspect was an important part of the rally.

He also thanked the many partners, and was sad longtime partner Fresh Air Experience couldn’t be present due to preparations for the Pine Needle Festival, which was held on Sunday.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald A young rider makes their way through the obstacle course portion of the Bike Rodeo on Saturday afternoon at the Art Hauser Centre parking lot.

“They’re busy this weekend. That’s just timing, though,” Simonson said.

Other community partners taking part in the bike rodeo included SGI, Canadian Tire and the Prince Albert Police Association.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca