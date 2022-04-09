Big River RCMP arrest man for car thefts, warrants issued for two more

A man has been arrested following an investigation into two separate incidents of vehicles stolen at gunpoint.

Big River RCMP received reports of the vehicle thefts on both March 5th and March 17th, no injuries were reported in either incident.

Warrants for arrest were issued for 27 year old Brandon Whitefish of Big River First Nation following an investigation. Big River RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP’s North Battleford Crime Reduction Team (CRT) actively worked to locate and arrest him.

On April 2nd, Big River RCMP located Brandon Whitefish in a vehicle on Highway #55. They activated their lights and sirens, but the vehicle did not stop and continued to a residence on Big River First Nation.

Officers from Big River RCMP, with the help of the CRT and Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services arrested Brandon Whitefish at the residence shortly after.

As a result of the two robberies and the flight from police, Brandon Whitefish has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of authorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order and failing to surrender authorization. He was also charged with one count each of uttering threats, mischief under $5000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and obstruction.

Brandon Whitefish has been remanded into custody until his next appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on April 13th.

“The North Battleford CRT, one aspect of Saskatchewan RCMP’s new Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT), supplemented the excellent work by the Big River RCMP on this investigation,” says Insp. Glenn Church, officer in charge of SERT. “This is an example of the power of collaboration between Saskatchewan RCMP detachments and support units like SERT – together we will remove criminals from communities.”

Big River RCMP have also charged two additional individuals in relation to the March 5th incident.

39 year old Joseph Rabbitskin and 28 year old Chantelle Lachance, both of Big River First Nation, have been charged with one count of robbery with a firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Warrants have been issued for their arrests and Big River RCMP are actively working to locate them. If you have information on their whereabouts, call your local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

“Big River RCMP is committed to ensuring the safety of our communities. We will investigate and arrest those who choose to disrupt this safety with criminal activity,” says Sgt. Heath Robinson, Big River RCMP’s commander. “Investigators worked diligently to investigate these robberies and lay charges. I’m also grateful for the assistance and expertise of other Saskatchewan RCMP units in these investigations.”