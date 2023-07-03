Beauval RCMP searching for man wanted in theft investigation

Beauval are searching for 57-year-old Dennis Burnouf as part of an investigation into a theft from a vehicle that occurred on June 27.

Burnouf faces multiple charges including possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime. The charges have not been tested in court.

Burnouf is described as being roughly 5’7 and around 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on June 27 when RCMP officers were called to investigate a theft from a vehicle at a local business in Beauval. Investigators determined a man and a woman attempted to steal gas from the vehicle before damaging it and stealing numerous items.

The two suspects left the scene, but the woman was immediately located driving the truck a short while later. She was arrested without incident, charged, and released with conditions. Her first court appearance will be on Aug. 16.

At around 7 p.m. on June 27, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Beaver Avenue in Beauval. They recovered multiple items reported stolen in the community over the past year. Officers are working to return the items to their owners.

Beauval residents can expect an increased police presence in the community as officers conduct proactive patrols and follow up on leads.