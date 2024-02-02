Bands from around the province teaming for triple bill at Spice Trail Saturday

Three bands from around the province are teaming up for a triple bill of loud sounds at the Spice Trail on Saturday night.

The acts include Prince Albert’s Dirty Sanchez Orchestra, Nipawin’s Psycho Hillbillees, and Atomic Yeti.

“We’re all friends and we’ve played together before so we planned and booked the shows online over the last couple months,” Will Yannacoulias of Dirty Sanchez Orchestra said.

Yannacoulias described Dirty Sanchez Orchestra as a skate punk trio, Atomic Yeti combining 70’s and 80’s metal with modern snarl and Psycho Hillbillees as groove laden and narrative.

The bands are planning to hit all three of their hometowns, after a previous stop in Saskatoon on Jan. 20 at the Black Cat Tavern.

“It hasn’t been announced yet but the three of us have something cool in store for Nipawin just in time for Halloween,” he explained.

Yannacoulias said that the bands first became friends online and cemented the bond by playing shows together.

“There’s a particular creative camaraderie that comes from sharing a stage and an audience with other artists,” he said. “We really like playing together, we are very different sounding bands but complement each other well.”

Doors open for the Spice Trail Lounge triple bill at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Spice Trail, Inspired Vapour and Skin Junkies.

