Arts, youth, and therapy programs among Prince Albert beneficiaries of 2022 CIF grants

Seven Prince Albert based programs have received a collective $120,624 in grants through the Community Initiative Fund (CIF) to fund various opportunities for children, youth, and families in the city including life improvement programs, play therapy, and a homework club.

“The Community Initiatives Fund helps enhance our quality of life in Saskatchewan by connecting individuals, families and communities with vital programming across the province,” Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross said. “Our government works closely with the Community Initiatives Fund to support inclusive programming initiatives – and we look forward to continuing this important working relationship.”

The provincial program provides funding to a variety of projects across Saskatchewan that contribute to the wellbeing of communities.

“These projects provide opportunities for children and youth to gain the knowledge, skills, and supports to develop positive mental health, self-esteem, and healthy lifestyle behaviours, and ensure families have access to support and resources to create healthy and caring environments,” according to a media release from CIF.

Catholic Family Services, Hope’s Home, Learning Disabilities Association of Saskatchewan (LDAS), the Mann Art Gallery, YWCA, the City of Prince Albert, and Meyoyawin Circle Corporation all received grants through the CIF’s Community Grant Program.

The Meyoyawin Circle Corporation received the largest amount at $25,000. Those funds will go towards their Dynamic Connections program.

Hope’s Home, the Mann Art Gallery and the City of Prince Albert all received $20,000. Hope’s Home will use the funds for Advanced Play Therapy program. The Mann Art Gallery will use it for their Visual Art Education program. The City of Prince Albert will use the funds for the Access to Art: Community Arts Programming Project.

Catholic Family Services received $18,624 for their Life Improvement Programs, such as the Women Affected by Domestic Violence program. YWCA Prince Albert received $12,200 for their Youth P.E.A.C.E Initiative, and the LDAS received $4,800 for their Homework Club.

“We’re proud to celebrate the work that’s happening across Saskatchewan to support community wellbeing,” shared Tracey Mann, Executive Director of the Community Initiatives Fund. “The resilience of our communities throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic is inspiring, and a true reflection of the importance of community-based organizations in our province. CIF is honoured to support a wide variety of programs, organizations, and communities through the grants awarded.”

CIF is a Special Purpose Fund created through the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation Act and is governed by a volunteer board. From the CIF’s recent Oct. 1 deadline, $1,831,071 in funding will support 138 grants through the program. The grants will benefit an estimated 92,902 participants and contribute to the wellbeing of 55 communities across Saskatchewan.