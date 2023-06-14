Art in the Park in La Ronge

For the second year, a local anonymous group, PixelsAt20Paces, organized Art in the Park downtown at Patterson Park in La Ronge Saturday, May 13. This year with more than 40 participants brought an array of goods with music in the air.

On a beautiful hot, sunny day, people could stroll through the park and find plants ready for the garden, fresh vegetables pottery glassware, art, food, authors with their books, beaders, woodworkers, carvers and much more.

Information on different topics and events was also available throughout the afternoon.

Children could be seen and heard playing in the area set aside for them, chasing a ball out of a tree, enjoying games and food.

Almost any form of art from paintings to food and community information could be found on the various tables. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan.

There was also several information tables along the stroll through the maize of Art in the Park.

And, the chance to visit with is always an added pleasure after a long winter season.

The atmosphere was very relaxed and tables open so people could stop and chat with the artists and learn more about the huge selection available in the three local communities, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) territory, and the Northern Village of Air Ronge and Town of La Ronge.