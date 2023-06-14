TidBits for the month of June

In the light of a proposed peat mining project in the La Ronge area, For Peat Sake: Protecting Saskatchewan Muskegs is a group of volunteers working to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of the muskeg for many reasons, particularly in the light of wildfires, flooding potential and Climate Change. The group plans to host, Hillary Kyplain, Conservation Co-ordinator for Métis Nation Saskatchewan, for a muskeg walk to make her familiar with the group’s concerns in the La Ronge Area on Saturday, June 10.

Looking at the importance of healthy land, water and ecosystems in northern Saskatchewan, the group also plans to host a three-day “Women’s Protecting the Land Camp,” June 23 to 26 at the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLIRB)’s Youth Haven.

“Women have always played an important role in protecting the land and gathering medicines, but our voices often are not included in the decisions about their use” … The camp is to “inspire and empower women to reclaim our power to protect the land.” It will feature keynote speakers, art opportunities, a medicine walk and “campfire solution circles.”

Arts Council holds AGM

The La Ronge Arts Council held it’s 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Marker47 Bistro on Tuesday, May 30. They re-elected two board members and elected one new member.

Amanda Frain stayed on as treasurer for a two-year term. Lori Ulriksen was re-elected, and Annalisa Heppner became the newest board member.

The Arts Council looks after exhibits, both local and from the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC) throughout the year, organizes the monthly art exhibits in the Mistasinihk Place gallery, offers a concert series, partners with other organizations and entities to offer a wide array of art experiences in the community, hosts classes from time to time and much more.

Orano announces the conclusion of the Cluff Lake Project

Following a Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) hearing March 1, Orano Canada Inc. a leading uranium producer, announced the CNSC has approved the company’s application to revoke the Cluff Lake Project mine and operating licence “to allow for the site to be transferred to the Province of Saskatchewan under its Institutional Control Program,” according to a Orano Canada Inc. news release dated May 11, 2023.

More than 63 million pounds of uranium concentrate was produced at the site during the years of its operation, 1979 to 2002. The facility included two underground mines, four open pit mines, a failings management facility, a mill and other support facilities. “The site if fully decommissioned with open access to the public since 2013,” quoted from the news release.