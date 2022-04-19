Anti-Graffiti Paint Program returning to Prince Albert

The City of Prince Albert has recently announced that the Anti-Graffiti Paint Program will be returning once again this year.

The program aims at encouraging residents to take initiative in reducing graffiti vandalism around the city by reporting it, recording it, or removing it.

Homeowners, business owners, and privately-owned facilities can apply to receive one free paint kit from the City’s Anti-Graffiti Paint Program. The kit, which includes one gallon of paint, one tray, one brush/roller, and gloves, allows individuals to paint over graffiti on their property.

With the program in place, the City will be providing some assistance to residents that are interested in immediate removal.

“The most effective way to prevent graffiti is to remove it right away. Studies show that removal within 24 to 48 hours results in a nearly zero rate of reoccurrence”, as stated on the City of Prince Albert’s website.

Citizens are encouraged to apply for a free anti-graffiti paint kit once temperatures rise above 0 degrees Celsius, as they are only available for as long as weather permits.

The City would like to remind renters that the property owner must be the one to apply for the program. Showing proof of ownership, such as a tax receipt, when applying is encouraged.

The program does not include costs to sandblast or remove graffiti in alternative manners.

More information can be found on the City of Prince Albert’s website at https://www.citypa.ca/anti-graffiti-paint-program/ or by calling Community Services at 306-953-4800.