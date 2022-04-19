Prince Albert’s Lehner releases new single, video to debut at SCMA awards

Prince Albert’s Katelyn Lehner hopes to return to the country music charts with her latest single, “Matter of Wine” which was released on all streaming platforms on Good Friday.

Lehner, who is now based out of Saskatoon, said it felt great to have the song go live, especially given how much work it took to create it.

“I was looking back at notes and Aaron (Pollock) and I had written this song back in February (2021) and we started recording the song with Bart (McKay) back in October, so it can be a process to get everything lined up and your release planned,” she said.

“It’s a long road, but it feels like a huge accomplishment when it’s finally out. It’s the best thing just to have so many nice messages and support from people listing the song and liking the song. It makes all of the hard work definitely worth it.”

This is Lehner’s third single. Her second, “Without You”, came out in May 2021 and hit the Top 80 on the Billboard charts. She started working on new music shortly after that release, and said she’s glad to have a third song out, although she never intended to have it come out on the Easter Long Weekend.

“I had everything figured out for the release and I (realized), ‘oh my gosh, I am releasing this on a holiday,’” she said. “It worked good. I mean, people were home.”

Lehner was awarded SCMA Emerging Artist of the Year, after her debut single “Red” garnered radio play across Canada and became a #1 song on SiriusXM CBC Country for three weeks. She also received an SCMA Female Artist of the Year nomination in 2022.

“Matter of Wine” released on streaming platforms on April 15, and on to country radio on April 18.

Lehner wrote it during the pandemic with co-writer Aaron Pollock (Brett Kissel, Leaving Thomas), and recorded with multi-CCMA Producer of the Year Bart McKay.

She said watching the song go through the different stages made for a fun production process.

“It was my first ever Zoom write that I had ever done during the pandemic,” Lehner explained. “It was cool and kind of a new experience. Honestly, that was the first time that Aaron and I had written together, and he brought in the title Matter of Wine. I thought that it was super fun that we could run with it and make some really fun wine references a lot with the song.”

The song itself was produced by McKay in Saskatoon, with mastering by Trevor Case.

“Bart is amazing,” Lehner said. “Everyone knows his name in the country industry here and we are very fortunate. He’s a very well-known person in the industry here and it is very cool that we have him here in Saskatoon.”

Drummer Chad Melchert of Prince Albert was part of the talented musical group that assisted with the recording. Lehner credited them for helping take the song to another level.

“The musicians on this track are top tier,” she said. “It was really fun being in the studio and being able to watch some songs come to life and give tidbits on what I wanted the song to sound like and if I wanted changes to any parts. That was all a really fun experience.”

Lehner has performed at countless vocal competitions and events around the province. She received vocal training from the Royal Conservatory of Music, and went on to win awards for the highest provincial exam marks.

The video for the single will make its debut during the Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA) Awards on Saturday, April 23. The awards are virtual again this year. Lehner said she’s excited for the awards to return to in-person next year.

“I haven’t been to an awards show as an artist the whole pandemic,” she said. “I was able to be there as a viewer a couple of years ago. I am definitely looking forward to being in the same room with everyone, but we will all be celebrating from home this year.”

The video will be available to the public immediately following the show.

“I’m really excited for the music video to come out,” Lehner said. “It’s super fun. I think it’s a really good kind of contrast from the single itself.

“You are talking about going through a breakup in kind of a not so great time, but the music video is really fun. I hope that people can see it as being really relatable. There are definitely some funny moments in it so I am so excited for people to see it.”

Lehner is also a decorated Track and Field athlete, competing for Team Canada and bringing home national medals during her university career, while completing a Kinesiology degree at the University of Calgary and the University of Saskatchewan.

