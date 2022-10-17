Anne Charles surprised, but grateful, to be named Kinsmen Female Athlete Of The Year

It’s been less than three years since Prince Albert’s Anne Charles began training for her first Ironman Triathlon, but she has already received plenty of recognition for her accomplishments.

Charles was named the 2022 Kinsmen Female Athlete Of The Year and will be presented with the award at the Kinsmen-Raider Celebrity Dinner on Oct. 22.

Charles says she wasn’t expecting to receive the award, but says she is excited to be given the recognition.

“My initial reaction was surprise. When it comes to racing now, I just focus on the goals I can control. Anything after that is icing on the cake. It’s definitely nice to be selected and celebrate the last season and everything I’ve been able to accomplish.”

Anne is not the first from her family to receive the Kinsmen Female Athlete Of The Year Award. Her older sister Christina, a fellow Ironman triathlete, is a previous winner of the award.

Anne says her older sister is someone she looks up to.

“It means a lot in the sense that she’s a source of inspiration for me. She’s such a hard worker and sets really high goals for herself. Knowing that I’m able to achieve similar things as her is really an honor.”

Competing in Ironman Triathlons is relatively new for Anne Charles. She took a trip to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii to watch her older sister Christina compete in the 2019 Ironman World Championship . An Ironman Triathlon consists of a 3.8 kilometer swim, a 180 kilometer bike ride and 42 kilometer run. Christina finished the race in 10 hours, 58 minutes and 11 seconds.

She says the inspiration to compete was planted in her after watching Christina compete.

“My mom convinced me to go to Hawaii and cheer her on, which was a really fun trip. I knew if I went, there would be a risk of having a little sister moment and I’d want to do one too. Coming away from watching her compete in Worlds, I knew I wanted to do at least a half. By the time I signed up for a half, I knew I wanted to do a full.”

In 2022, Anne finished 1st in the female 25-29 division of the Oliver Half Ironman. She finished 3rd place in the Frank Dunn Triathlon and 3rd place in the female 25-29 division of Ironman Canada.

Charles says having success so early in her Ironman career is very rewarding.

“I think it’s pretty important just in the sense that I do feel like I’m on the right track of going where I want to. In sport, you always appreciate what you accomplish. You always look for what other goals you can set especially after learning and experiencing an Ironman now.”

The triathlon careers of both Charles sisters would not be possible without a strong role model at home.

Charles says her mother has been a huge supporter of her and her sister’s triathlon careers.

“My mom has been important in the whole process. She’s a constant pillar of support. She’s a triathlete herself, and my sister and I have both seen her as a role model and inspiration. Without her, none of this would have been possible.”

The 2022 Kinsmen-Raider Celebrity Dinner will take place on Oct. 22 in the Ches Leach Lounge at the Art Hauser Centre.

