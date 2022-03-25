Additional arrest made following machete attack

An additional arrest has been made by the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Unit following an aggravated assault on a 53 year old man earlier this week.

The victim was taken to hospital after he was attacked with a machete resulting in injuries to his head and hands. Police were called to an apartment block in the 100 block of 11st West just after midnight on Monday morning.

A 16 year old youth was charged earlier this week with aggravated assault in relation to this incident.

Upon further investigation, police have also charged 34 year old Gerald Aaron Bear with aggravated assault and two counts of court-ordered breach of release conditions.