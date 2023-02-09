3-year-old girl killed in fatal crash near Kerrobert, Sask.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Kindersley/Kerrobert RCMP officers received a report of a collision between a minivan and an SUV on Highway 21, approximately four kilometers south of Kerrobert.

One of the minivan’s passengers, a 3-year-old girl from the Kindersley area, was declared deceased at the scene by EMS.

The adult female driver of the minivan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other passenger, a female child, was taken to hospital via STARs with injuries described as serious.

The driver of the SUV was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Highway 21 was closed for initial investigation but has since re-opened.

Kindersley RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist.