Dancing Sky presentation shows there are many ways to see the sky

This weekend the Prince Albert Science Centre presented Dancing Sky with Barry Shingoose inside his Star Lodge

Shingoose is an Anishnaabe/Cree teacher, educator and Knowledge Keeper from Cote First Nation in Southeast Saskatchewan and wanted to teach people there are Indigenous and other ways to see the night sky.

“Today I’m here presenting with the Prince Albert Science Centre to kind of expose them to a different way of astronomy in the area from an Indigenous perspective. The main objective for me is to kind of battle with the Doctrine of Discovery and where our people, and specifically the Anishinaabe and the Cree people on how we have our ways of looking at the night sky or the sky world,” Shingoose explained.

He explained that there was more than just Romans and Greeks who viewed the sky but cultures all around the world viewed the sky in their own way.

“So for me, that’s kind of my main objective when I come to places like this is to is to get across the point that there are cultures that all over the world that have their own ways of viewing,” Shingoose said.

Inside his Star Lodge traveling Planetarium he shares stories from his journey for the past eight years across Western Canada learning different stories and making connections.

“Also doing some research on the side, so lot of the stories too, they’re orally told to me, so you can only you can only get those stories from the from the actual person,” he explained.

“So, my main objective here today is kind of just to demonstrate to the Community of Prince Albert how Anishinaabe Cree people had their own stories and teachings, and I link that to different landmarks on the Earth and different stories about the constellations,” Shingoose said.

Talking after a morning presentation on Saturday Shingoose said that the crowd had been small, but he expected it to pick up as the weekend progressed.

For the Star Lodge, he is the main facilitator for the project which and has put together a mandate to share this information.

” I’m the only one I was trained by Wilford Buck in my university years. He came and brought his planetarium over, trained us, shared stories with us, kind of just gave us the tools and sent us on our own way to do anything, purchased this and ultimately I’m the one that facilitates it,”

Wilfred Buck is an Indigenous star lore expert who also presents a device similar to the Star Lodge.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Barry Shingoose stands next to the Star Lodge he used to present Dancing Sky at the Prince Albert Science Centre on Saturday.

The Star Lodge is a digital planetarium that can focus on the sky and zoom into planets.

“We can check out different kinds of different constellations from different views. For instance, it’s programmed with Ojibway, the Norse, Polynesians, the Māori, the Chinese so it has all those different constellations in there from those cultures,” Shingoose said.

“I go through them with the people just to kind of depict how other cultures around the world shared their views or have their own,” he said.

On Saturday presentations included Understanding Roman and Greek Perspectives: Orion and the Hunting Dogs, Ursa Major and Ursa Minor: The Great Bear and the Little Bear and Challenging Perceptions: Battling the Doctrine of Discovery, among others.

On Sunday the presentations included Calendar in the Stars: Navigating Time and Space and A Cosmic Connection: Indigenous Constellations, which was also featured on Saturday.

He enjoys sharing other cultures that might not be well known for their views of the universe.

“And that’s the good part too, is because I get people in there right from different cultures. So then after we got to share the stories, or else I learned something from somebody else. I always embrace other cultures within that room,” he said.

Shingoose said it was his first time presenting for the Prince Albert Science Centre but he has been around the province with the Star Lodge.

“We have got First Nation Storytelling Month coming up in February here. So I’m getting booked up pretty well there. So the opportunities are constant, this is the only model like this in Saskatchewan.” Shingoose said.