YWCA breaks record with $95,000 in funds raised for 2023 Coldest Night of the Year

Twenty-six teams of 165 walkers ventured out into the freezing temperatures for a good cause on Saturday evening, to raise money for Prince Albert’s homeless, hurting, and hungry during the YWCA’s annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.

The fifth anniversary of the family friendly walk-a-thon opened up with a presentation at Save-On-Foods at 5 p.m., where all the walkers gathered to see the Chair of the Prince Albert Grand Council Women’s Commission, Shirley Henderson, hand over a $5,000 donation on behalf of the event’s lead sponsor.

In return for the PAGC Women’s Commission’s five years of continued support, YWCA CEO Donna Brooks presented Henderson with a plaque to thank the commission for all that they do for the community.

“Without [YWCA], I don’t know what would happen to our people,” said Henderson. “Donna’s always there with her staff to give them a hand.”

Through sponsorships and donations collected by walkers, the YWCA was right on the doorstep of reaching their goal of $70,000. But thanks to a generous $25,000 donation match from Canadian Tire’s Malcolm Jenkins, the YWCA more than exceeded that amount, for a total of $95,000 raised for the 2023 Coldest Night of the Year.

“We have blown our fundraising record out of the water this year,” said David Hambleton, Event Director for Prince Albert Coldest Night of the Year. “We set a very high bar for ourselves for next year’s fundraiser.”

The money raised during Coldest Night of the Year goes directly to supporting the City’s most vulnerable through YWCA programming, explained Hambleton.

“Whether they’re struggling with food insecurity, homelessness, addictions, whether it’s a family that’s in need… they need support,” said Hambleton. “The YWCA offers those supports.”

Hambleton added that the YWCA couldn’t have achieved such a great turn out if it wasn’t for the amazing support that poured in from the community.

“Thank you so much to everybody who got involved,” said Hambleton. “Every one of the sponsors, the teams, captains, walker, the volunteers. We can’t forget them.”