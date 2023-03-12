Women’s Council hosts Hall of Fame induction ceremony for former MLA Nicole Rancourt

The second floor of City Hall is home to another picture of a Prince Albert woman celebrated for her work supporting the community following former MLA and current advocate Nicole Rancourt’s official induction into the Prince Albert Women’s Hall of Fame.

The first in-person induction ceremony hosted by the Prince Albert Council of Women since 2020 was held at the Coronet Hotel on Saturday afternoon. Council President Chrissy Halliday spent time sharing stories of 2021’s and 2022’s inductees, Marjorie Bodnarchuk and Delphine Melchert, in acknowledgement of their service to volunteerism in Prince Albert since the two were unable to have their own ceremonies due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Those in attendance included past inductees and local dignitaries, including Melba Jenkins, Linda Nosbush, Mayor Greg Dionne, City Councillors Charlene Miller and Don Cody, MLA Alana Ross, Deputy Chief of the Prince Albert Police Service Farica Prince and President of the Saskatchewan Council of Women Randi Arnot.

Rancourt’s feelings were overwhelming following the ceremony, where the crowd heard speeches and letters of support in recognition of the former MLA’s success in bettering the community.

“I was really surprised by the nomination,” said Rancourt. “[It] means a lot to me because the Women’s Council is important in the community and I know they do so much to encourage women to be involved in leadership roles, which has been a priority for me as well.”

Rancourt joins her daughter Melissa Menzies in the Prince Albert Women’s Hall of Fame 11 years after the youth volunteer’s induction, a remarkable achievement passed along like a family heirloom from one generation to another.

“We come from family roots of community leaders and volunteers. I grew up watching my parents volunteering and participating in the community and I remember how proud my mom was when she saw Melissa be inducted as a teen volunteer,” said Rancourt. “In our family, that is so important and it’s wonderful to see how community engagement has been passed down for generations.”

At the end of the ceremony, 2023’s newest inductee was presented with a framed print entitled Nature’s Gifts created by Canadian female artist Larisa Sembaliuk that is part of the “Celebrating Women” collection. The watercolour painting was chosen as the Council of Women felt it most represented the things Rancourt stands for, said Halliday.

Rancourt’s photo along with a quote of her choosing now stands on the wall outside the City Manager’s office in recognition of her lifetime of accomplishments, surrounded by the other hardworking and influential Prince Albert women who have been honoured through the years.