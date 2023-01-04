Woman barricades herself with firearm inside PA residence; faces multiple charges

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a report of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, and fraud following a serious incident in the 400 Block of 18th Street West on Monday.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence on MacArthur Drive. The vehicle, a wallet, and credit cards were taken, along with a firearm and ammunition.

Further investigation by police led to a residence in the 400 Block of 18th Street West, where 11 people had evacuated and a woman with access to a firearm had barricaded herself inside.

According to a media release, the Prince Albert Police Service spent several hours attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with the woman, without success.

Late Monday afternoon, the Prince Albert Police Service engaged in multiple tactical strategies that resulted in the woman surrendering and she was safely taken into custody.

Upon a search, police seized a rifle and ammunition from inside the residence.

None of the other individuals inside the home were injured and no one else was arrested in connection with this incident.

The suspect is expected to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court later this week on numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing.