WHL draft lottery scheduled for Thursday

The WHL’s six non-playoff teams will have a chance to improve their draft position on Thursday at 2 p.m. when the league hosts the annual prospects draft lottery.

Six of the 21 lottery balls were allotted to the last place Medicine Hat Tigers who currently hold the top pick in the 2022 prospects draft. The Tigers finished the season with an 11-53-3-1 record. Their 22 points were well behind the Tri-City Americans, who finished last in the Western Conference with 44 points.

Tri-City has five balls in the lottery, while the Victoria Royals have four. The Calgary Hitmen, Swift Current Broncos and Regina Pats round out the process, with three, two and one each.

The team that wins the lottery can move up a maximum of two positions in the first round. The lottery will not affect the order of selection for the second round, or any subsequent rounds.

The results from the draft lottery will be streamed as part of a free WHL live event on Thursday. The conference all-star teams will also be unveiled that day.

The 2022 WHL prospects draft will take place on May 19.