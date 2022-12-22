‘We’re like family’: PAMC brings Christmas spirit to new Prince Albert residents

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council (PAMC) brought the Christmas spirit to all their clients and the greater community on Saturday with their year-end appreciation day.

On Dec. 17, from 1 pm to 4 pm at the PAMC office on Central Avenue, the PAMC team was offering pictures with Santa Claus, Christmas ornament making, cookie decorating, and other interactive activities.

Sylvie Charpentier of the PAMC said the event’s purpose was to get people together before the holidays. It was open to every community member, but the main attendees were PAMC students.

“We’re like a family,” said Charpentier. “I’m home, this is really a welcoming spot.”

Every person that came to celebrate the holidays at the PAMC left with a rose, courtesy of the PAMC team.

Emmy and Kunal Patel , clients of the PAMC, said the organization is a good body for newcomers to learn communication skills from and find better opportunities in Saskatchewan.

“In my opinion, whoever the newcomers are, they would benefit from this,” said Kunal.

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council has begun expanding their programs to include Indigenous peoples as well as newcomers to the province, according to Charpentier.

“We’re more and more integrating Indigenous people and First Nations here,” she said. “We had a program here that was like, 80 per cent Indigenous. We have more people coming and participating, volunteering, and they’re all success stories.”

Look out for more events from the PAMC in the New Year, such as the International Day of Anti-Racism and their annual walk-a-thon.