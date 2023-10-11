Wellness Centre open to community for Reconciliation Week

The Woodland Wellness Centre was the site of a three-day Culture Camp during Reconciliation Week, Sept. 26 to 28. Community members were welcomed in for traditional foods, to tour the Centre and participate in ceremony.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. Leonard McLeod shared his expertise in paddle making over the three days.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. Florence Ratt tries her hand at moose hide cleaning.