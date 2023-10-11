NewsThe Northern Advocate Wellness Centre open to community for Reconciliation Week By Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan - October 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinCopy URL Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. Ronalda Cook (L) and Christina Cook (R) prepare moose meat in the outdoor kitchen. The Woodland Wellness Centre was the site of a three-day Culture Camp during Reconciliation Week, Sept. 26 to 28. Community members were welcomed in for traditional foods, to tour the Centre and participate in ceremony. Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. Leonard McLeod shared his expertise in paddle making over the three days. Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. Florence Ratt tries her hand at moose hide cleaning. Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate. The three-day culture camp was part of a nine-day Fall Healing Conference at the Woodland Wellness Centre. -Advertisement-