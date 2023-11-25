Warrant issued for man after incident at Montreal Lake Cree Nation

The RCMP have updated and there is now a wanted person after an incident at Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Friday morning.

According to the RCMP on Nov. 24 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP received a report of an injured person on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

The investigation determined there was an altercation between two individuals. A firearm was discharged and an adult female was injured. She was treated in hospital for injuries described as serious.

RCMP photo Waylon Nelson

As a result of continued police investigation by Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP, 25-year-old Waylon Nelson of Montreal Lake Cree Nation has been charged with one count, discharge firearm with intent, Section 244 of the Criminal Code.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP are actively working to locate him.

Nelson is described as a 5’10” tall male, weighing approximately 194 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Nelson is considered to be armed and dangerous. If he is seen, do not approach and report this sighting to police by calling 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on Waylon Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police service or Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP at 306 663 4400. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.