Wakaw woman charged for defrauding 11 people, mostly seniors

A woman has been charged after defrauding 11 individuals, many of them seniors, over the course of six years.

Wakaw RCMP received a report of theft from a personal bank account in early December of 2020. The Saskatoon RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) took lead in the investigation due to the scope and complexities involved.

Police revealed the fraud and thefts occurred between January 2nd, 2013 and April 30th, 2019.

63 year old Brenda Venne of Wakaw, SK was arrested on April 13th as a result of the investigation. She was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000.

Venne will appear in Wakaw Provincial Court on June 14th at 10:00 a.m.

“This 16-month long fraud and theft investigation began due to the vigilance of one keen individual. It takes great strength for a victim to come forward to police and make a report and I commend them for this,” shares Sgt. Greg Smith, acting officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP GIS. “Eleven victims, the majority being seniors, were ultimately identified during the court of this investigation. Sadly, some of the victims died prior to the initial report made to police.”

If you suspect you are a victim of fraud, the RCMP encourages you to come forward and speak with police.