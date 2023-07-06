Vintage Power Machines festival continuing tradition of agricultural education and entertainment

A long-running festival near Prince Albert is bringing a blast from the past.

The Vintage Power Machines museum is hosting its 41st annual Threshing Festival on July 15th and 16th.

The two-day event includes blacksmith, saw mill and threshing demonstrations, along with tractor pulls and a look at the buildings on site, such as the 1907 Donnybrook School and the 1901 farmhouse.

Percy Halliwell is the curator at the museum. He said the festival has a variety of agricultural displays to suit everyone’s interests.

“Some people, of course, are very interested in the tractor pull activity. I’m sure some, that’s the only reason they come. Other people come just to look at everything in general,” he said.

The threshing festival will also feature entertainment, such as a bouncy castle, petting zoo, draws, a silent auction and a pancake breakfast on both days.

But ultimately, as Halliwell explained, the museum prides itself on its historical significance.

“It’s to educate the public about agricultural principles, the way farming was back 50, 60, 70 years ago.”

Halliwell joined Vintage Power Machines in 1992, and has supported the festival for the many decades it’s existed. He and his friend have been long-time members.

“We’ve seen an enormous amount of change and, at a personal level, we’ve been involved in a lot of these changes,” he said.

“When we started out, there were only four or five buildings on site. Now, we have, I suppose 15, possibly 20 buildings.”

When those long-term volunteers step away, he hopes others will continue to help the museum thrive and expand.

Vintage Power Machines is located southwest of Prince Albert off of Highway 11. Halliwell said there will be parking on site and RV parking available for the weekend for a $10 fee.

Adult admission is $10 and children under 12 years old are free.