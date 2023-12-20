Victory in Vegas: New-look Saskatchewan Rush records first win of season

By
Daily Herald Contributor
-
Darren Zary, Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The Saskatchewan Rush gave its fans an early Christmas present over the weekend.

The Rush will be heading into the Christmas holiday break with a bow tied to its first win of the National Lacrosse League season.

With a sudden outburst of scoring, Saskatchewan pulled off a 17-5 victory over the host Las Vegas Desert Dogs in NLL action late Friday night.

Saskatchewan — which lost its season-opener to the Halifax Thunderbirds and home-opener to the Rochester Knighthawks —  built up a commanding 9-2 lead at the half in Vegas and never looked back.

Captain Ryan Keenan had his best game yet in his NLL career with a 10-point night, recording a goal and nine assists.

Robert Church scored four goals and added three assists for a seven-point game. Zach Manns tallied four goals and one assist, while fellow newcomer Nathaniel Kozevnikov had a hat-trick. Clark Walter chipped in with two goals and two assists. Cameron Wengreniuk, another new face for the Rush this season, had two goals.

Mike Messenger, who caused a game-high four turnovers defensively, rounded out the scoring.

Patrick Dodds collected seven assists for Saskatchewan, which held a 48-43 edge in shots and capitalized on five of 10 power play chances. Las Vegas went 2-for-5.

Isaac Ngyou scooped up eight loose balls to lead the Rush in that category,

Big off-season acquisition Frank Scigliano made 38 saves to record his first win for Saskatchewan, which outscored Vegas 6-0 in the final quarter to salt away the victory.

The Rush return to action New Year’s Eve when they play host to the Albany Firewolves. Game-time is 7 p.m. at SaskTel Centre.

