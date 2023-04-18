Vehicle stop leads to drug trafficking charges for two Meadow Lake women

Around 6 p.m. on April 10, an officer with Saskatchewan RCMP’s Meadow Lake Crime Reduction Team (CRT) was conducting proactive patrols on Highway 55 just east of Green Lake, Sask.

After the officer observed a vehicle speeding and pulled it over, the driver was found to be prohibited from driving.

During a subsequent investigation, the officer located and seized 22 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 6 grams of powder cocaine and a sum of cash from the vehicle.

The two occupants of the vehicle were both arrested.

Glenda Morin, 29, and Tionne Merasty, 20, both from Meadow Lake, are each charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on June 5.