Vehicle collision cause of weekend power outage

One person has been charged after a motor vehicle collision caused a power outage in multiple parts of the city and in some areas surrounding Prince Albert over the weekend.

At approximately noon on Saturday, officers were dispatched to 6th Avenue and River Street West for a report of a vehicle collision involving a power pole. Further investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place inside the vehicle shortly before the accident occurred.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, wilful damage, and breach of court-ordered release conditions in relation to this incident.

Timothy Iron made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday morning.

According to a media release from Parkland Ambulance on Nov. 19, paramedics cared for one male with minor injuries at the scene before taking him to hospital for further care.

A Facebook post from Peter Lidguerre captured the aftermath of Saturday’s vehicle collision on video.