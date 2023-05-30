Vandalism of MLA’s sign ‘not a reflection’ of all Buffalo Narrows members

Saskatchewan’s Athabasca MLA said he’s disappointed about vandalism to his office sign in Buffalo Narrows.

“I am aware that over the weekend, one of my signs was vandalized. I was disappointed to hear this,” said Jim Lemaigre in a statement last week.

“The matter has been reported to the RCMP.”

The RCMP said they received a report of vandalism outside of an office on Buffalo Street at about 1:15 p.m. on May 21. Buffalo Narrows RCMP continues to investigate, reads an emailed response.

Lemaigre’s assistant confirmed that the sign was spray-painted. He said Lemaigre won’t be discussing the incident any further.

Buffalo Narrows Mayor Sandy Ericson made a public post on Facebook saying vandalism won’t be tolerated.

“On behalf of the Northern Village of Buffalo Narrows, mayor and council extend their sincerest apologies to our MLA Jim Lemaigre,” wrote Ericson.

“This act is not a reflection of the majority of our community members.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Buffalo Narrows RCMP at 306-235-6660 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.