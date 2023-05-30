La Ronge RCMP seek public’s help in locating man charged with break and enter

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted for a break and enter in La Ronge.

Police received a report of a break and enter to a home on April 17. Further investigation found that electronic equipment was taken.

Police charged Brandon Keighley on May 2 with one count of break and enter and one count of theft under $5,000.

Keighley is described as about 5’9” tall and 150 pounds, with black and hair and brown eyes.

RCMP suspect he may be in the La Ronge area and travelling in a newer model black pick-up truck.

Anyone with information on Keighley’s whereabouts is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.