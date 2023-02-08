Under arrest!

A Prince Albert police officer handcuffs Homer Simpson while wife Marge looks on after Homer was arrested for drinking a few duffs while driving through Prince Albert. The arrest is part of a new campaign to promote Prince Albert’s MADD chapter, and the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID). PADBID officially began the promotion two days ago on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
LOCAL WEATHER
Prince Albert
scattered clouds
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
47 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Thu
-2 °
Fri
-2 °
Sat
-1 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
-3 °