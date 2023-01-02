Two dead, five others injured following New Years collision near Osler

At approximately 6:15 p.m. the evening of Jan. 1, 2023, Warman RCMP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near the Osler south access road.

Officers with the Warman and Saskatoon RCMP, a Sask. RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, local EMS and Fire Departments, as well as members from the Corman Park Police Service were on scene.

According to a news release, seven people were involved in the collision. One man and one woman from Warman were declared deceased at the scene. All persons involved in the accident were injured to various degrees; several were transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

The Highway 11 northbound traffic was rerouted until shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, as officers investigated the collision and cleared the scene.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.